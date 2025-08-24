DDCA pays tribute to late Arun Jaitley through special plantation drive

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) A special plantation drive was organised at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Sunday by the Delhi & District Cricket Association and Servotech Renewable Power System Limited to honour the legacy of the late DDCA president on his death anniversary.

As the renewable energy partner in the Delhi Premier League (DPL), Servotech aims to link cricket with environmental action, using the excitement of the sport to promote sustainability and inspire players, fans, and communities to embrace green practices and contribute to building a cleaner, healthier future.

The event was graced by the members of DDCA apex council including its president Rohan Jaitley, Servotech's managing director Raman Bhatia, and other senior officials from both organisations.

Together, they participated in planting saplings, reinforcing a shared commitment to environmental protection and sustainable growth.

Speaking on the sidelines of the initiative, Rohan Jaitley appreciated the initiative and said, "Tree plantation is not only about greening our surroundings but also about leaving behind a healthier, sustainable legacy for future generations." PTI KHS KHS AH AH