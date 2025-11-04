DDCA sacks U-19 chairman of selectors Ashu Dani for IHPL T20 controversy

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) The Delhi & Districts Cricket Association on Tuesday sacked controversial former opener Ashu Dani from the chairman's post of U-19 selection committee for his alleged involvement in Indian Heavens Premier League (IHPL), a privately organised T20 tournament in Kashmir, which amounts to conflict of interest.

While Dani had denied his involvement in the organisation of the league calling his designation as the league president "symbolic", the non-payment of salaries to former international players like Chris Gayle, Jesse Ryder and Kashmir's very own Parvez Rasool has still tarnished his image.

Multiple videos have surfaced with Dani addressing the press conference along with another Delhi stalwart Surinder Khanna, who was also allegedly involved in the league.

The tournament was called off after three games and the organisers, led by Dani, didn't even pay for the five-star facility where the players were put up.

"We have already sacked Ashu Dani from U-19 chairman of selector's post. After we sacked him he did send his resignation letter. As far as former India batter Surinder Khanna is concerned, he will not continue further as Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) chairman since the panel will be dissolved," DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma told PTI.

It is also learnt that DDCA has categorically rejected permission to a physio and a current selector who were planning to be a part of an unrecognised T20 League scheduled in USA's Florida.

"We have told everyone, who wants to get associated professionally with private leagues can do so but only after resigning from their current paid assignments with DDCA. One selector and physio, I don't wish to name, came to me as they wanted to be associated with US league. We have told him to resign and join," Sharma added.

Another DDCA official said: "DDCA should have checked and warned these people earlier. The decision to reject their plea comes on the day when their tickets were booked for Florida." The DDCA, in fact, issued a notice in the afternoon with a strict directive that no one can be associated with the league.

"This is to bring to kind attention of all stakeholders including players, coaches, support staff and match officials, that during engagement with DDCA they are required to refrain from participation in any unapproved, unauthorised or unrecognised leagues and tournaments whether being held in the state or elsewhere," the notification issued by interim CEO RR Singh stated.

"The players, coaches and support staff are expected to immediately disclose any such relationship and possible conflict of interest immediately and shall ensure that no such conflict exists or persists and shall cease immediately," it further stated.

"Needless to say that in case any such unauthorized association, conduct or conflict of interest comes to notice of DDCA, appropriate action will be taken against the individual."