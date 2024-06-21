De Kock, bowlers power SA to 7-run win over England

Gros Islet (St Lucia), Jun 21 (PTI) A fluent fifty by Quinton de Kock and a gritty effort by bowlers powered South Africa to a tight seven-run win over England in their Group 2 Super Eights match of the T20 World Cup here on Friday.

Harry Brook made 53 off 37 balls (7x4) but there was not much contribution from other batters as defending champions ended up at 156/6, chasing 164.

Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj took two wickets apiece for SA.

Earlier, De Kock made a forceful half-century but South Africa were limited to 163 for six.

De Kock made 65 (38b, 4x4, 4x6), while David Miller (43, 28b, 4x4, 2x6) gave the South African innings the late impetus.

For England, pacer Jofra Archer was the leading wicket-taker (3/40).

Brief scores: South Africa 163 for 6 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 65, David Miller 43; Adil Rashid 1/23, Jofra Archer 3/40) beat England: 156/6 in 20 overs (Harry Brook 53, Liam Livingstone 33; Keshav Maharaj 2/25, Kagiso Rabada 2/32) by 7 runs.