De Kock returns from ODI retirement, Bavuma ruled out of Test series in Pakistan

Johannesburg, Sep 22 (PTI) South Africa wicketkeeper batter Quinton de Kock on Monday reversed his decision to retire from ODIs and was named in the national white-ball squads for the upcoming Pakistan tour but skipper Temba Bavuma was ruled out of the Test series due to a calf strain.

The Proteas will begin their defence of the ICC World Test Championship Mace with a two-match series from October 12-24 in Lahore and Rawalpindi.

De Kock, who last played white-ball cricket in 2024 T20 World Cup against South Africa in Barbados, has also been included in the squad for the one-off T20I in Namibia. The left-handed opener quit ODI cricket after the 2023 World Cup. The then coach Rob Walter did not include him in the T20 squad since he was not sure about his long-term plans.

But South Africa's present head coach Shukri Conrad has included him in both the limited overs squads after holding a discussion with the player.

"Quinton's return to the white-ball space is a major boost for us. When we spoke last month about his future, it was clear that he still has a strong ambition to represent his country. Everyone knows the quality he brings to the side, and having him back can only benefit the team," Conrad said.

De Kock has represented South Africa in 155 ODIs so far, scoring 6770 runs at an average of 45.74 and a strike rate of 96.64.

He has also scored 2584 runs from 92 T20I matches at a strike rate of 138.32.

Bavuma to miss Test series ================= Meanwhile, Test skipper Temba Bavuma will miss the series as he is yet to recovery from a grade two calf strain, sustained during the recent tour of England.

In Bavuma's absence, Aiden Markram will lead South Africa.

"Very concerned about Temba," Conrad said.

"Every series has been an injury and it is not for want of him of trying. He is doing everything in his powers to make sure he remains injury free. His form is definitely good enough and he is definitely worth managing. Age is not on his side so it is a concern but I am confident in the medical staff and Temba's desire to get him fit." Test squad: Aiden Markram (C), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj (second Test only), Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Verreynne T20Is squad: David Miller (C), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Andile Simelane, Lizaad Williams ODIs sqaud: Matthew Breetzke (capt), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile Squad for Namibia T20I: Donovan Ferreira (capt), Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Rubin Hermann, Kwena Maphaka, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, Lizaad Williams.