World Cup: De Kock slams century as South Africa score 382/5 against Bangladesh

Mumbai: Opener Quinton de Kock smashed his third century in five World Cup matches as South Africa scored a massive 382 for five against Bangladesh here on Tuesday.

De Kock, who struck centuries against Sri Lanka and Australia earlier in the World Cup, slammed 174 off 140 balls and shared two century partnerships with skipper Aiden Markram (60) and Heinrich Klaasen (90) at the Wankhede Stadium.

For Bangladesh, Hasan Mahmud took two wickets, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shoriful Islam, Shakib Al Hasan took a wicket each.

Brief scores: 382 for 5 (Quinton de Kock 174, Aiden Markram 60, Heinrich Klaasen (90), David Miller 34 not out) vs Bangladesh.