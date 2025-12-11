De Kock''s 90 takes South Africa to 213/4 against India in 2nd T20I

Mullanpur (New Chandigarh), Dec 11 (PTI) Quinton de Kock scored a fiery half century to take South Africa to 213 for 4 against India in the second T20I here on Thursday.

Opening the innings, de Kock went hammer and tongs as he scored a 46-ball 90 that was laced with seven sixes and five boundaries after being asked to bat.

While Donovan Ferreira (30 not out) and David Miller (20 not out) provided the final flourish.

For India, mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy (2/29) was the pick of the bowlers.

Brief Score.

South Africa 213 for 4 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 90, Donovan Ferreir 30 not out ; Varun Chakaravarthy 2/29) vs India. PTI APA KHS