Deaf Delhi Bulls win T10 Women’s Deaf Premier League

Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) Delhi Bulls defeated Hyderabad Eagles by nine wickets to win the second T10 Women's Deaf Premier League here on Friday.

The Hyderabad Eagles posted 71/7 and Delhi Bulls took 7.5 overs to chase down the target.

Delhi Bulls were awarded Rs one lakh while Hyderabad Eagles received Rs 50,000 as runners-up.

Joshna of the Hyderabad Eagles won the woman-of-the-series as well best bowler awards. Her teammate Chanani was adjudged the best fielder.

Akansha of Delhi Bulls won the Super Sixes Award.

The three-day tournament brought together five specially-abled women’s teams -- UP Warriors, Mumbai Stars, Bangalore Badshahs and the two finalists -- who competed across 11 matches. PTI TAP AT AT