Debutant Ashwani Kumar scalps 4/24 to help MI bundle out KKR for 116

Mumbai, Mar 31 (PTI) Mumbai Indians rode on debutant Ashwani Kumar's 4 for 24 to bundle out Kolkata Knight Riders for 116 in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

Left-arm pacer Kumar made a dream debut and became the first Indian to take four wickets on an IPL debut and help restrict KKR, who were bowled out in 16.2 overs.

Besides Kumar, Deepak Chahar scalped two wickets for 19 runs.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi top-scored for KKR with 26 off 16 balls.

Brief Scores: Kolkata Knight Riders: 116 all out in 16.2 overs (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 26; Ashwani Kumar 4/24). PTI SSC SSC DDV