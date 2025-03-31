Debutant Ashwani Kumar, Ryan Rickleton shine as MI beat KKR by 8 wickets

Mumbai: Debutant Ashwani Kumar's 4 for 24 and Ryan Rickelton's unbeaten 62 handed Mumbai Indians a comfortable eight-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in an Indian Premier League match here on Monday. Opting to bowl, MI rode on Kumar's brilliant display with the ball to bundle out KKR for 116 before they chased down the target in 12.5 overs.

Left-arm pacer Kumar became the first Indian to take four wickets on an IPL debut and help restrict KKR, who were bowled out in 16.2 overs.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi top-scored for KKR with 26 off 16 balls.

Brief Scores: Kolkata Knight Riders: 116 all out in 16.2 overs (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 26; Ashwani Kumar 4/24).

Mumbai Indians: 121 for 2 in 12.5 overs (Ryan Rickleton 62 not out; Andre Russell 2/35).