Debutant Vats, Dhull score half-centuries as Delhi end Day 2 on 187/2 vs Odisha

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Yash Dhull scored an unbeaten 57 after debutant Gagan Vats hit an impressive 66 as Delhi ended the second day's play against Odisha at 187 for 2 in an inconsequential group D Ranji Trophy match here on Saturday.

Advertisment

Odisha were all out for 440 in their first innings and Delhi still need 254 runs to ensure three points from the final match of the season in which there has been more lows than highs for the team from the national capital.

The Jamia Milia Islamia strip over the years has hardly produced any outright results unless the batting side committed harakiri and it won't be any different in this game too.

The high point of this match so far has been the performance of two debutants -- left-arm spinner Sumit Mathur (4/97), who bowled as many as 45.2 overs and left-handed opener Vats, who hit nine boundaries en route his 107-ball knock.

Advertisment

However, the third debutant leg-spinner Prince Choudhary (0/108 in 19 overs), the selection that raised eyebrows, was clobbered for the second day in a row.

Anuj Rawat, who opened the innings, scored an IPL-style 40 before perishing but young Dhull looked good during his unbeaten knock.

With no seam or swing on offer and deliveries keeping below knee roll, Dhull was able to play his favourite shots on the on-side and also hit a six over long-off off Jamala B Mahapatra's bowling.

Advertisment

Earlier, starting the day at 314 for 4, former Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Biplab Samantray scored a patient hundred (110) after overnight centurion Subhransu Senapati (111) was dismissed at the start of the day.

Biplab and keeper Ashirwad Swain (46) added 111 runs for the sixth wicket as Odisha cruised along at 430 for 5 but then lost the last five wickets for only 10 runs.

Brief Scores In New Delhi: Odisha 1st Innings 440 (Subhransu Senapati 111, Biplab Samantray 110, Sumit Mathur 4/97). Delhi 1st Innings 187/2 (Gagan Vats 66, Yash Dhull 57).

Advertisment

In Indore: MP 200 and 2nd Innings 92/1 (Yash Dubey 57). J&K 1st Innings 242 (Abdul Samad 103, Sahil Lotra 38).

In Puducherry: HP 1st Innings 463 (Nikhil Gangta 108, Mukul Negi 55, Gaurav Yadav 2/123, Sidak Singh 4/155). Puducherry 1st Innings 170/7 (Akash Kargave 98, Gurvinder Singh 2/27).

In Dehradun: Uttarakhand 1st Innings 382 (Jiwanjot Singh 139, Aditya Tare 81, Lukman Meriwala 5/64) and 2nd Innings 29/2.

Baroda 1st Innings: 180 (Shaswat Rawat 93, Deepak Dhapola 5/43). PTI KHS KHS AH AH