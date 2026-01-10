Debutants Ahmedabad Lions outclass Srinagar Ke Veer by 7 wickets in ISPL

Surat, Jan 10 (PTI) Opener Sikandarbhai Bhatti slammed an unbeaten 53 as debutants Ahmedabad Lions beat Srinagar Ke Veer by seven wickets to make a winning start to their ISPL Season 3 campaign here on Saturday.

After ending up on the losing side on Day 1, Srinagar Ke Veer made a bid for redemption but they failed to change their fortune as their batting woes continued at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium here.

Asked to bat first, Srinagar Ke Veer struggled for momentum from the outset. Early wickets put pressure on the middle order, and despite a fighting effort from Amol Nilugade (21 off 14 ball), partnerships failed to materialise.

Ahmedabad Lions kept things tight through the innings. Nizam Ali (3/6) bowled brilliantly and got support from the rest of his bowling colleagues as Ahmedabad picked up wickets at regular intervals to restrict Srinagar to 68/9 in their allotted 10 overs.

Defending a modest total, Srinagar’s bowlers attempted to keep the contest alive. Prajyot Ambhire once again stood out with his control and variations, as three bowlers picked up a wicket each.

Despite their efforts, the target proved well within reach for the Lions whose batters showed composure in their maiden ISPL chase.

Opener Sikandarbhai Bhatti played an explosive knock and smashed the first half century of the season and remained unbeaten on 53 off 36 balls. He single-handedly took his team home, sealing a confident debut victory as the Lions reached 74 for 3 in 9.2 overs. PTI PDS PDS APA APA