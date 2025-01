Debutants Nigeria register historic win over New Zealand in Women's U19 T20 WC

Kuala Lumpur, Jan 20 (PTI) Nigeria is little-known for its cricketing prowess, but the West African country did the unimaginable by stunning formidable New Zealand by two runs to register a historic win in the ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup here on Monday.

Nigeria scored 65-6 batting first, before producing an energetic display in the field that continued to add pressure on New Zealand's run chase.

The Kiwis were 57-5, needing nine runs, with one over to go, and tight bowling from Lilian Ude got them over the line, finishing two runs shy of Nigeria's total.

Football and athletics are the popular sports in Nigeria, unlike in the south of the continent (South Africa, Zimbabwe) where cricket has a big fan following.

But the Nigerian girls brought their nation into cricketing limelight by becoming the first West African country to qualify for a global tournament and then, produced the biggest shock by upsetting an ICC full member nation in a Group C match.

Making their ICC Women's U-19 World Cup debut, the Nigerians were left to wait for an opportunity after their contest with Samoa on Saturday was abandoned due to rain.

Wet weather again threatened the proceedings in Sarawak, but the African nation made the most of their chances once it was confirmed there would be play, albeit a reduced contest of 13 overs each.

Meanwhile in another match of the day, Australia beat Bangladesh by two wickets in a tense Group D match and all but secured their progression to the next stage.

USA also announced itself as a World Cup force after stunning Ireland in Johor, winning by nine wickets and drastically improving their net run rate position in Group B. PTI SSC UNG SSC