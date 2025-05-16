Decent start for Jeev Milkha in Ireland

Kilkenny (Ireland), May 16 (PTI) Veteran Indian golfer Jeev Milkha Singh got off to a modest start with 2-under 70 in the opening round of the OFX Irish Legends event on the Legends Tour in Europe.

Jeev, a four-time winner on the main Tour, had four birdies against two bogeys in his round and had one birdie against one bogey on the front nine of the Mount Juliet Estate.

On the back nine, the Indian ace had three birdies against one bogey in his round of 70 in unusually warm weather.

After an opening round of 65, Keith Horne of South Africa is one shot clear of compatriot James Kingston who carded a solid 66.

Horne had two eagles and four birdies against two bogeys in his 65, while Kingston had seven birdies against one bogey.