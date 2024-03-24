Decision on Shaheen's future as captain will be taken after national camp: PCB head Naqvi

Lahore, Mar 24 (PTI) Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi has indicated that a decision on Shaheen Shah Afridi's future as captain of the T20 team will be taken after the upcoming national camp in Kakul.

Advertisment

According to sources in PCB sources, wicketkeeper Mohammed Rizwan is being tipped to take over as captain in both white-ball formats.

"The selection committee and board is working on two or three things and the selectors will take decision on the captaincy after the training camp in Kakul," Naqvi told reporters here.

"The selection committee has to do some brainstorming and sit together and decide on the captain," Naqvi said, adding that his committee is in favour of continuity.

Advertisment

Shaheen replaced Babar Azam as T20I captain after Pakistan's dismal show in the ODI World Cup in India. The decision was taken by the erstwhile committee headed by Zaka Ashraf, who also picked Shan Masood as Test captain.

It was Shaheen's success as captain of the Lahore Qalandars, having led the franchise to back-to-back PSL titles that got him national captaincy.

However a 1-4 drubbing in a five-match T20I series in New Zealand and finishing last in this edition of PSL has certainly weakened his case ahead of T20 World Cup scheduled in June. PTI CORR KHS KHS KHS