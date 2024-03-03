Deepak goes down fighting on opening day of 1st World Olympic Boxing Qualifier

Busto Arsizio, (Italy), Mar 3 (PTI) India's campaign at the first World Olympic Boxing Qualifier was off to a disappointing start as World Championships bronze medallist Deepak Bhoria (51kg) went down fighting to Azerbaijan's Huseynov Nijat on the opening day here on Sunday.

Bhoria, who pipped 2019 World Championships silver medallist Amit Panghal to make the Indian squad, lost via 2-3 split verdict.

The first two rounds saw a tight contest as both the boxers went into attacking mode from the word go. The young pugilist from Azerbaijan took full advantage of his pace and swift movements to make life difficult for Bhoria in the ring. Bhoria lost both the first and second rounds with an identical 2-3 scoreline.

The Indian pugilist came all guns blazing in the final three minutes and delivered some quality blows to take the round 4-1 but it wasn't enough.

Asian Games bronze medallist Narender (+92kg) and Commonwealth Games 2022 bronze medallist Jaismine (60kg) will be in action later on Sunday against Germany's Nelvie Tiafack and Japa'’s Ayaka Taguchi respectively.

There are a total of 49 quotas on offer, including 28 for men and 21 for women.

The Indian boxers have clinched four quotas for the Paris Olympics till now. PTI APA SSC SSC