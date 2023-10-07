Deepak Punia to fight his idol Hazan Yazdani in Asian Games gold medal bout

Hangzhou, Oct 7 (PTI) Indian wrestler Deepak Punia set up a dream Asian Games final against his idol, the legendary Iranian Hasan Yazdani in the men's freestyle 86kg event, but three of his compatriots exited the Asian Games following early defeats here on Saturday.

Deepak was edgy in his close 3-2 win over Bahrain's Magomed Sharipov in his qualification round but kept getting better with his bouts.

He, expectedly, dominated Indonesia's Randa Riandesta, winning by technical superiority, and outgunned Japan's Shirai Shota 7-3 in the quarterfinals.

In the last-four stage, he was up against a tough rival in Uzbekistan's Javrail Shapiev but prevailed 4-3.

It is the second time that Deepak finds himself up against Yazdani, the two-time Olympic medallist and eight-time World Championship medallist.

In the 2019 World Championship in Nur Sultan, Deepak had reached the final on debut but did not wrestle against the Iranian due to a foot injury and conceded the bout, settling for a silver.

Meanwhile, Yash Tunir (74kg), Vicky (97kg) and Sumit Malik (125kg) crashed out of the Asian Games without reaching the medal round.

Yash lost by technical superiority to Magomet Evloev from Tajikistan after beating Cambodia's Chheang Chhoeun in his pre-quarterfinal.

Vicky made an exit following his defeat to Kazakhstan's Alisher Yergali while Sumit Malik was ousted when he lost by technical superiority to Kyrguzstan's Aiaal Lazarev.

The India wrestling contingent will return with six medals but without a gold.

In the 2018 edition, India had won three medals, including two gold through Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat.

While Bajrang suffered a humiliating exit on Friday, Vinesh did not compete this year due to a knee injury.