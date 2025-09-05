Deepika chases elusive medal, teen Gatha to lead India's next gen at World Championship

Gwangju (South Korea), Sep 5 (PTI) In the twilight of her career, seasoned Deepika Kumari will yet again chase an elusive World Championship medal as India are set to showcase their next generation, led by 15-year-old Gatha Khadake, at the prestigious tournament beginning here Saturday.

Pune's Gatha has been the breakout star of Indian archery this year after shining in the national trials in June with a record 686 points -- the highest recurve qualification score across genders -- and sealed her place in the senior team.

Her presence alongside the seasoned Deepika and Ankita Bhakat has set the stage for the past and future competing shoulder to shoulder.

Gatha and 16-year-old Sharvari Shende, who recently became the U-18 world champion, had impressed at the trials but only the top three earned berths for Gwangju.

Deepika, who topped the trials, was joined by Ankita and Gatha to form India's three-member recurve women's squad.

For Sharvarai, who had made her senior debut at the Madrid World Cup in July, the cut proved too steep, though she remains one of India's brightest prospects.

Gatha, too, debuted in Madrid in July, making the pre-quarterfinals after upsetting Chinese Taipei Olympian and World Cup medallist Chiu Yi-Ching.

Her last-16 finish was the best among Indian women in that event, even ahead of Deepika and Ankita.

Sharvari, meanwhile, claimed the Under-18 world title in Winnipeg, defeating two Koreans en route to gold, and joined Deepika and Komalika Bari as India's only junior world champions.

For 31-year-old Deepika, post motherhood, the World Championship offers another shot at the one medal missing from her cabinet along with the Olympic prize.

Since her first appearance in 2011, the most decorated Indian archer has only managed team silvers (2011, 2015) but no individual medal.

This will be her sixth world outing -- her first since 2019 -- and she knows time is running out.

Deepika and Gatha have already developed a budding rivalry in this short span.

At the National Games in Uttarakhand earlier this year, a shoot-off semi-final clash between the two sparked some heated exchanges, with Deepika edging out the teenager 10-8 in shootoff.

Gatha later outscored her in the qualification round at the June trials before Deepika recovered to win in eliminations.

"Gatha has been playing well, and I wish her all the best for the future as we look forward to the World Championships," Deepika had said, brushing aside suggestions of rivalry.

They teamed up in Madrid, though India exited in the second round.

Individually, Gatha went further than her star India teammate showing signs of her rapid rise.

Ankita is the third member of the women's side and competed at the Berlin World Championships two years ago only to make first round exit.

The challenge for the Indians, however, will be enormous with their nemesis South Korea, led by Tokyo Olympic champion An San and reigning Olympic champion and world number one Lim Sihyeon.

Koreans are overwhelming favourites in the women's recurve and it remains to be seen if the Indians overcome the Korean hurdle this time if they cross paths.

In the men's recurve, Army man Dhiraj Bommadevara will spearhead India's charge alongside Neeraj Chauhan and Rahul.

Once seen as the country's brightest Olympic hope, Dhiraj has struggled to live up to promise post-Asian Games and Paris Olympics, but Gwangju offers a chance at revival.

The men's team will hope to emulate the silver-medal finish of Den Bosch 2019, India's last podium in recurve archery.

India's biggest success at the meet however, has come in compound section.

At the last edition, Ojas Deotale and Aditi Swami created history as India produced both men's and women's individual champions. But both have failed to qualify this time, leaving the onus on the current crop.

The likes of Prathamesh Fuge, Aman Saini and Rishabh Yadav will lead the charge in men's section, while the experienced Jyothi Surekha Vennam, still chasing a world gold, anchors the women's team in her seventh appearance.

Vennam has three world medals -- silver (Yankton 2021) and bronze (Den Bosch 2019, Berlin 2023). She will be joined by Parneet Kaur and youngster Prithika Pradeep.

Indian team Recurve men: Dhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj Chauhan, Rahul Recurve women: Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, Gatha Khadake Compound men: Prathamesh Fuge, Aman Saini, Rishabh Yadav Compound women: Parneet Kaur, Prithika Pradeep, Jyothi Surekha Vennam.