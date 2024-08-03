Deepika Kumari reaches women's individual archery quarterfinals; Bhajan Kaur eliminated

Paris: India's Deepika Kumari on Saturday qualified for the quarterfinals of the women's individual archery event after defeating Germany's Michelle Kroppen in the 1/8 elimination round but Bhajan Kaur crashed out following the loss to Indonesia's Diananda Choirunisa 6-5.

Deepika will be in action again later on Saturday.

Deepika defeated her German rival 6-4 in the elimination round after recording a score of 27-24 in the first set to garner two points. The two then shot 27-27 in the second set to share the points. Deepika won the third set 26-25 for two more points.

In the fourth set, the German took two points with a 29-27 win but Deepika was already ahead by two points heading into the final set.

In the fifth set, the rivals were tied at 27-all and split the points, but Deepika walked away with a 6-4 win to make it to the quarterfinals.