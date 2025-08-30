Deepika to miss Asia Cup due to hamstring injury

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) Hockey India on Saturday announced that drag-flicker Deepika has not travelled with the national team to China for the Women's Asia Cup due to a hamstring injury sustained during a training session.

Deepika, who will be in rehab for the next few weeks, has been replaced by Sakshi in the Indian squad for the tournament which will be held from September 5 to 14 in Hangzhou.

The winner will qualify for next year's World Cup to be held in Belgium and Netherlands.