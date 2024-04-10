Deepti 10-wkt haul resurrects East, but South stay in front

Pune, Apr 10 (PTI) Skipper Deepti Sharma grabbed a 10-wicket match haul to reignite the hopes of East Zone after a stunning batting collapse against South Zone in a gripping Senior Women Inter Zonal Multi-Day Trophy final here on Wednesday.

The India spin allrounder claimed 6/61 as South Zone were bundled out for 179 in 70.5 overs in their second essay to set East a target of 184 on day two of the final at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here.

East Zone ended the day at 30/2 with opener Uma Chetry unbeaten on seven, while the likes of Richa Ghosh, Rizu Saha and Deepti are yet to come.

They need to bat better than their first innings total of 129 as the match headed for a penultimate day finish on Thursday.

Resuming the day on 108/5, East Zone lost their remaining five wickets for 21 runs in less than 10 overs in the first hour's play.

Kerala off-spinner Minnu Mani led by example as she ran through the tail and finished with splendid figures of 5/47 from 15.4 overs.

The top-score of East Zone's innings was 25 by their No. 3 batter Richa Ghosh which summed up their batting predicament.

Having gained a slender lead of four runs, South Zone batted with positive intent with opener Miriyala Durga coming up with a resolute 64 from 130 balls (5x4).

Dhara Gujjar (1/7) provided the much-needed breakthrough, dismissing the South Zone opener in the second session that triggered their collapse.

Skipper Minnu also put up a dogged fight in her 117-ball 31 before perishing to Annapurna Das (1/26).

Then it was Deepti all the way who foxed the South Zone lower-order with her off-spin magic.

Brief Scores: South Zone 133 and 179; 70.5 overs (Miriyala Durga 64, Minnu Mani 31; Deepti Sharma 6/61).

East Zone 129; 43.4 overs (Richa Ghosh 25; Minnu Mani 5/47, Sunanda Yetrekar 2/17, Sanjeevan Sajana 2/6) and 30/2; 13.2 overs(target 184). PTI TAP ATK