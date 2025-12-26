Deepti becomes joint highest wicket-taker in T20Is along side Schutt

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 26 (PTI) Star India all-rounder Deepti Sharma on Friday became the joint highest wicket-taker in T20 Internationals along side Megan Schutt of Australia after returning impressive figures of 3 for 18 in the third game against Sri Lanka, taking her tally to 151.

Deepti has taken 131 matches to get to 151 at an average of 18.73 and strike rate of 18.43 while Schutt took eight matches less to reach the figure at an average of 17.70 and strike rate of 16.57.

Deepti reached the milestone by dismissing Malsha Shehani in her final over.

With that breakthrough, the right-arm spinner also became the third-highest wicket-taker in women's international cricket, taking her overall tally to 333 wickets.

Jhulan Goswami tops the list with 355 wickets, followed by Katherine Sciver-Brunt with 335.

India lead the five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka 2-0.