Deepti jumps two places to 5th, Mandhana continues to hold top spot in ODI rankings

Dubai, Sep 23 (PTI) India all-rounder Deepti Sharma moved up two places to fifth in the ICC Women's ODI rankings for bowlers even as Smriti Mandhana continued to hold the top spot in the batters' list with a career-high rating after her sparkling show in the recently-concluded series against Australia.

Mandhana scored two scintillating hundreds in the three-match series at home against Australia, which the visitors won 2-1 in the run-up to the upcoming World Cup beginning September 30 in Guwahati. She has moved to a career-high rating of 818.

Deepti's pair of two-wicket hauls against Australia moved the India off-spinner up two spots to fifth with 651 points, while South African pacer Ayabonga Khaka moved three spots to 15th (548) after claiming 2/36 against Pakistan in Lahore in spite of non-favourable conditions.

India's Kranti Gaud (up 23 spots to 39th) continues her fine start to the international game, while England's Sophie Ecclestone (795 rating points) boasts an 85-point lead as the top-ranked ODI bowler ahead of the World Cup.

While Mandhana maintained her numero uno status, Tazmin Brits made the most noteworthy move in the batting rankings, up 15 spots to sixth (669 rating points) with back to back unbeaten hundreds in the Proteas series win in Lahore.

Brits averages 91.85, hitting 643 runs at a strike rate of 94.14 in ODIs in the 2025 calendar.

It continues a dramatic rise from the prolific Protea, having been the 73rd ranked batter at the start of September 2023.

Pakistan's Sidra Amin meanwhile made a 10-spot move of her own having enjoyed a strong series herself, making 121 not out, 122 and 50 not out across the three matches.

Amin's rating of 636 points is a career high for the right-hander, who now sits in 13th, just 19 points from a top 10 spot.

Beth Mooney meanwhile made ground on the top two, up two spots (727 points), though it's still Mandhana by a distance leading the way at the top.

Other big movers of note further down include Australia's Georgia Voll (up 28 spots to 61st), and Pakistan's Natalia Pervaiz, who while outside the top 100 moved 54 spots thanks to a half-century in the second ODI.

South Africa's Marizanne Kapp moved closer to Ash Gardner atop the ICC Women's ODI all-rounder rankings, moving past Hayley Matthews to go to second (420) with a century and a two-wicket haul in back-to-back matches, while teammate Chloe Tryon showed her wares in spin-friendly conditions, taking a two-wicket haul of her own in the series.

Tahlia McGrath also moved up nine spots to 30th (128 points) thanks to a steady series with the ball.