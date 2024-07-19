Deepti-led Indian bowlers bowl out Pakistan for 108 in women''s Asia Cup

Dambulla (Sri Lanka), Jul 19 (PTI) Experienced off-spinner Deepti Sharma in the company of pacers Renuka Singh and Pooja Vastrakar produced a fine effort as India bundled out Pakistan for a below par 108 in their opening women’s Asia Cup match here on Friday.

Deepti (3/20), Renuka (2/14) and Vastrakar (2/31) chipped away with wickets at crucial juncture to keep Pakistan on a tight leash through the 20 overs.

Veteran Sidra Amin hung around for a 25 (35b) while Tuba Hassan (22, 19b) and Fatima Sana (22 not out, 16b, 1x4, 2x6) showed some spunk, but the Indian bowlers carried far too many guns for Pakistan batters.

Brief scores: Pakistan: 108 all out in 19.2 overs (Sidra Amin 25, Fatima Sana 22 not out; Deepti Sharma 3/20, Renuka Singh 2/14, Pooja Vastrakar 2/31).