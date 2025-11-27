New Delhi: Deepti Sharma expectedly fetched the big bucks at the WPL auction here on Thursday as UP Warriorz used the Right to Match card for the India all-rounder, securing her services for Rs 3.20 crore.

Mumbai Indians bought last season's join highest wicket taker New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr for Rs 3 crore.

The seasoned duo of Australian Meg Lanning and Kiwi Sophie Devine were also among the top buys in the marquee set that featured eight players.

Gujarat Giants bought Devine for Rs 2 crore while UP Warriorz bagged Lanning, who led Delhi Capitals to three consecutive finals, for Rs 1.90 crore after a bidding war with DC.

Warriorz, who entered the auction with the highest prize purse Rs 14.5 crore, was very active as they exercised their RTM card once again to buy back leading England spinner Sophie Ecclestone for Rs 85 Lakh.

South African opener Laura Wolvaardt went to DC for Rs 1.10 crore while the Giants purchased India pacer Renuka Singh for Rs 60 lakh. Australia captain Alyssa Healy was the first name to go under the hammer and surprisingly found no takers.