Deepti Sharma rises to joint second among bowlers in T20I rankings

Dubai, Jan 30 (PTI) India's Deepti Sharma rose one place to joint second while team-mate Renuka Singh also moved up a spot to 10th in the latest ICC women's T20I bowling rankings issued on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Deepti's rise was largely due to South Africa spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba dropping three places from earlier second to fifth after one wicket from two games against Australia.

Similarly, Pakistan's Sadia Iqbal took the joint second spot with Deepti after moving up one place. England's Sarah Glenn was at fourth after rising a rung.

England spinner Sophie Ecclestone maintained a healthy lead at the top of the T20I rankings for bowlers.

Advertisment

There was no change within the top 10 of the latest T20I rankings for all-rounders with Deepti retaining the fourth spot.

Among batters, India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana remained at fourth to be the highest ranked Indian while Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma and Harmanpreet Kaur were unchanged at 13th, 16th and 17th respectively.

Australia's Beth Mooney overtook compatriot Tahlia McGrath at the top of the T20I rankings for batters after a splendid innings against South Africa.

Mooney has already scored two half centuries in the shortest format of the game in 2024, with her most impressive recent knock coming when she scored a brilliant 72 not out from just 57 deliveries in a Player of the Match performance against South Africa in Canberra.

McGrath is in second place following scores of 24 and 23 in the opening two games of Australia's T20I series against South Africa, while Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt remained on third and rose to a new career-high rating after her Player of the Match heroics in the second clash of the series. PTI PDS APA APA