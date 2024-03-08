Deepti's heroics hand UP Warriorz dramatic one-run win over DC

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Deepti Sharma's all-round heroics steered UP Warriorz to a thrilling one-run win over Delhi Capitals in their Women's Premier League match here on Friday.

Advertisment

Opting to bat, Deepti Sharma (59) scored a fine fifty but DC bowlers managed to restrict UP Warriorz to a below-par 138 for 8.

Alyssa Healy (29) and Grace Harris (14) were the others to manage double digit figures for UP. In reply, skipper Meg Lanning slammed a 46-ball 60, her fourth fifty in the ongoing tournament, as DC looked in control to chase down the total, reaching 93 in the 14th over.

But Deepti scalped four wickets for 19 runs in her quota of four overs, including a hat-trick as DC were bundled out for 137 in 19.5 overs.

Advertisment

Saima Thakor (2/30) also snapped two wickets.

For DC, Titas Sadhu (2/23) and Radha Yadav (2/16) picked two wickets each.

Brief Score: UP Warriorz: 138 for 8 in 20 overs (Deepti Sharma 59; Titas Sadhu 2/23, Radha Yadav 2/16).

Delhi Capitals: 137 all out in 19.5 overs (Meg Lanning 60; Deepti Sharma 4/19). PTI ATK SSC SSC