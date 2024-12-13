Defence to be key differentiator in Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Kerala Blasters match

Kolkata, Dec 13 (PTI) Table-toppers Mohun Bagan Super Giant would look to continue their formidable form at home when they face Kerala Blasters FC in their Indian Super League (ISL) here on Saturday.

Advertisment

The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season, as Mohun Bagan have been one of the standout performers, while Kerala Blasters are in pursuit to find consistency.

The Mariners have been a formidable force at home, riding on a solid defensive structure and clinical finishing, whereas Kerala Blasters have faced difficulties on the road, especially in defence.

Right now, the home team is placed at the top of the table with 23 points from 10 games, with seven victories and two draws. The Kochi-based team has collected 11 points from as many matches, notching three wins and a couple of draws thus far.

Advertisment

In good news for Mohun Bagan, Subhasish Bose returns from his one-game suspension. He could make his 100th ISL appearance for the Mariners which will make him the first player to achieve this milestone for the club.

Bose’s leadership and experience at the back will be important as the Mariners aim to maintain their defensive stronghold.

The Mariners have made their home ground a fortress this season, winning each of their last four home games.

Advertisment

Their defensive prowess is evident from the fact that they have kept a clean sheet in six of their last seven ISL games. At home, they have registered three straight clean sheets, reflecting the defensive discipline.

Kerala Blasters have found it tough on the road, winning just one of their last six away games. They have suffered consecutive away losses, conceding goals consistently, as seen in their current 12-game streak without a clean sheet in away fixtures.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Jose Molina expressed the need of coordinated efforts from his entire squad to keep securing positive outcomes.

Advertisment

“I don’t want 11 players in my team. I want 26 who try to work, try to help the team. Doesn’t matter who is on the pitch, in every moment we can be sure he can fight, he is going to play well. And in my opinion, I think we are achieving that point,” Molina said.

Kerala Blasters head coach Mikael Stahre indicated that his team needs to overcome pressure properly but still insisted that he is optimistic regarding their prospects.

“Football is also about dealing with pressure. It is one thing to do something in the training session, but to follow it in the games is important. Still, we have played well and that is why I’m still optimistic,” Stahre said. PTI PDS PDS APA APA