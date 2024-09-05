Defender Laldinliana Renthlei returns to Chennaiyin FC ahead of ISL season

Chennai, Sep 5 (PTI) Defender Laldinliana Renthlei on Thursday returned to his former club Chennaiyin FC ahead of the Indian Super League season.

The 26-year-old Renthlei, who is from Mizoram, has also played for Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC in the past.

Renthlei’s first stint with the Chennaiyin saw him play a key role in their journey to the final of the 2019-20 ISL season in which the club finished runners-up.

He is the 13th signing for CFC, joining fellow defenders Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mandar Rao Desai, and PC Laldinpuia.

Head coach Owen Coyle said, “I worked with him during season six when we reached the ISL final, and he was an outstanding full-back. He also came with me to Jamshedpur, where we won the Shield. He’s a fantastic defender and a tremendous addition to the squad.” “The goal this season is clear – work hard, stay focused, and push ourselves to win the ISL. I chose Chennaiyin because of its winning spirit, the incredible fans and of course coach Owen who I have worked with in the past and has shown faith in me by getting me to the club once again,” Renthlei said.

He rose to prominence during the 2017-18 season with Chhinga Veng, playing a pivotal role in their Mizoram Premier League (MPL) title win.

Renthlei moved to the I-League outfit Aizawl FC in December 2017 and also played as a central defender and midfielder during his career.