Defending champion Chirag Sen loses to Rithvik in national badminton

Bengaluru, Dec 21 (PTI) Rithvik Sanjeevi fought back after losing the opening game to pack off defending champion Chirag Sen in the third round of the Senior Nationals Badminton tournament here on Saturday.

The Tamil Nadu shuttler looked in trouble after losing the opening game to the sixth seed but bounced back to win 12-21, 21-19, 21-15. He will take on Raghu M for a place in the quarterfinals.

Earlier, Sen had started his campaign with a 21-15, 21-15 win over Jeet Patel.

In women's singles, defending champion Anmol Kharb and last edition runner-up Tanvi Sharma waltzed into the round of 16. Anmol defeated Krishika Mahajan 21-14, 21-14 while Tanvi packed off Swati Solanki 21-12, 21-8 in the third round.

Anmol had earlier hammered Deepali Gupta 21-8, 21-6, while Tanvi had eased into the third round with a 21-8, 21-6 win over Flora Engineer.

Former champions Mithun Manjunath and Sourabh Varma relied on their experience to overcome their much younger opponents in the second round.

Mithun defeated third seed Bharat Raghav 21-9, 21-18 before Varma got the better of Abhinav Garg 21-17, 21-17 in the men's singles matches.

In women's singles, Rujula Ramu shocked 10th seed Surya Charishma Tamiri 21-19, 19-21, 21-17 while Jiya Rawat came from a game behind to beat ninth seed Shruti Mundada 25-27, 21-14, 21-10.

The men's singles event saw fourth seed Bhargav S, and ninth seed Ravi bitting the dust. Raj Singh upset Bhargav 21-11, 21-13, while Manish Phogat got the better of Ravi 14-21, 21-14, 21-18.

In other men's singles matches, Rohan Gurbani proved too good for 11th seed K Lokesh Reddy, winning 21-15, 21-1, while Raghu M defeated 15th seed Karthik Jindal 21-19, 21-16.

In the doubles category, the women's pair of Kanika Kanwal and Bharti Pal teamed up to upset sixth seeds Amrutha P and Radhika Sharma 25-23, 21-17.

