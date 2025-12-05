Defending champions Germany beat France to enter semi-final

Chennai, Dec 5 (PTI) Seven-time champions Germany had to dig deep to keep their hopes of title defence alive as they progressed into the semifinals of the FIH Men's Junior World Cup, edging out a gutsy France 3-1 in shoot-out after both the teams were locked 2-2 at the end of regulation time here on Friday.

In the 2023 edition, seven-time champions Germany eked out a narrow 2-1 win over France in the final to claim the title.

In the shoot-out, Jonas von Gersum, Justus Warweg and Lukas Kossel, who scored from a penalty stroke, were the goal getters for Germany, while France's lone strike in the shoot-out came from Aristide Michaelis.

All credit goes to German goalie Jasper Ditzer, who produced a superlative show, not just in the shoot-out but all throughout the enthralling contest.

On Friday, it turned out to be a hard-fought contest between the two sides but France had better share of circle penetrations and chances.

France had the first real scoring chance in the form a penalty corner in the 13th minute but the effort was saved by German keeper Ditzer.

But both the teams matched each other stick-for-stick as the deadlock continued after the first 15 minutes.

The second quarter produced enthralling contest with the tempo and intensity of the game increasing to a different level. If not for German goalkeeper Ditzer, France would have had a sound lead by halftime.

France secured their second penalty corner in the 23rd minute but Ditzer produced another fine save.

The Germans too had their chances but failed in final execution.

But Germany finally broke the shackles against the run of play with a beautiful field goal by Alec von Schwerin in the 30th minute.

France responded back immediately, drawing level seconds later from their third penalty corner through Malo Martinache from a perfectly executed variation.

Germany came out attacking after the change of ends and Titus Wex came close to scoring in the 35th minute but his effort was saved by an alert French goalie Antoine Robert.

Germany secured their first penalty corner in the next minute and Paul Glander restored his side's lead with a powerful high flick.

France didn't lose hope and kept on fighting and in the process secured two quick short corners but failed to utilise the chances..

France's never give-up attitude finally bore fruit as they drew parity in the 55th minute through a fine field goal by Hugo Dolou to take the match into shoot-out.

In the thrilling first quarterfinal earlier in the day, tournament's second highest goal scorer and drag-flicker converted a last minute penalty corner to hand Spain a close 4-3 win over a fighting New Zealand..

It was Spain who started the match on a rousing note, taking a 3-0 lead inside 12 minutes through field strikes by Nicolas Mustaros (2nd minute), Josep Martin (10th) and Albert Serrahima (12th).

But New Zealand mounted a brilliant fightback with Sam Lints (22nd, 60th) scoring two field goals, while Ryan Parr converted a penalty corner in the 34th minute.

But just at stroke of the final hooter, Avila put paid to the hopes of New Zealand from a penalty corner. PTI SSC SSC KHS