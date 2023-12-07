Defending champions Gokulam Kerala face Sethu FC in opening match of IWL

Kozhikode, Dec 7 (PTI) Defending champions Gokulam Kerala FC will face Sethu FC in the opening match of the seventh Indian Women's League (IWL) football here on Friday.

For the first time, the IWL will be played in a double round-robin format on a home-and-away basis. All the previous six seasons were held at a central venue.

Seven teams will battle it out across the country to be crowned champions of the biggest-ever IWL season, lasting over three months. The league will end on March 24, 2024.

The other teams in the league are HOPS FC, East Bengal, Odisha FC, Kickstart FC and Sports Odisha.

Gokulam Kerala have won the last three IWL titles. The Malabarians have amassed a total of 27 wins and two draws in 29 games.