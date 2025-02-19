Defending champions Gopi T and Ashwini Jadhav return to Apollo Tyres New Delhi Marathon

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Defending men's and women's champions Gopi Thonakal and Ashwini Madan Jadhav will headline in the 10th edition of Apollo Tyres New Delhi Marathon scheduled to take place here on February 23.

Recognised by Athletics Federation of India (AFI) as a national event, the marathon will also see participation from the country's top runners including Anish Thapa, Belliyappa, Man Singh, Akshay Saini and Vikram Bangriya the men's section.

The likes of Laxmi KM, Nirmaben Thakor Bharatjee and Disket Dolma will feature in the women's field.

The event, which is also recognised by World Athletics, is a qualifying race for International Amateur races.

Runners will compete across four categories -- full marathon, half marathon, 10k and 5k.

Former Indian cricket team captain Ajinkya Rahane and head badminton coach Pullela Gopichand will flag off the marathon.

"The Apollo Tyres New Delhi Marathon is not just a race; it's a celebration of human spirit, perseverance, and unity. As the organizers, we are thrilled to see the incredible participation from athletes across the world, and we are proud to continue fostering an inclusive, inspiring event," said Nagaraj Adiga, Race Director and CMD - NEB Sports.

"Our goal is to create a platform where every runner, from elite athletes to first-timers, can push their limits and be part of something much larger than themselves," he added.

The event is supported by Delhi Metro, offering free rides to and from JLN Stadium for participants with bibs.

The marathon will focus on reducing plastic waste by offering eco-friendly hyderation stations, minimising single-use plastic bottles and encouraging the use of reusable water containers.

The event will also implement waste segregation and promote recycling throughout the venue. PTI APA PDS PDS