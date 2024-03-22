Defending champions Haryana reach final of hockey Women''s National Championship

Pune, Mar 22 (PTI) Defending champions Haryana booked a place in the final with a fluent 4-0 win over Hockey Jharkhand in the Senior Women's National Championship, here on Friday.

Navneet Kaur, Jyoti, Sharmila Devi and Deepika scored for Haryana.

After a goalless first quarter, Haryana broke the deadlock with an indirect penalty corner, scored by Navneet in the 27th minute.

Haryana moved ahead in the contest when Jyoti (40th) and Sharmila (44th) inflated their lead with a goal each.

Jharkhand came close through Sangita Kumari, who slapped an open opportunity wide before Mahima Tete had her attempt saved by goalkeeper and skipper Savita Poonia.

Haryana added their fourth in 57th minute when Deepika's powerful drag went off a deflection into the goal.