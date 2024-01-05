Defending champions Hayle Lemi Berhanu, Anchialem Haymanot to headline Tata Mumbai Marathon

Mumbai: Defending champions and event record holders Ethiopians Hayle Lemi Berhanu and Anchialem Haymanot will headline the 19th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon, a World Athletics Gold Label Road Race, scheduled here on January 21.

Advertisment

Last year, Berhanu clocked 2:07:32 and Haymanot logged an incredible 2:24:15 on her debut, to win in Mumbai with new event records.

Later, Haymanot improved her timing to 2:22:23 in Amsterdam while finishing sixth where Berhanu posted a season-best 2:05:48 to finish at fifth position.

Speaking about returning to the Tata Mumbai Marathon, Hayle said "I won the 2023 edition of the Mumbai marathon under perfect conditions. It was indeed a surprise and unexpected win at that time. But I want to make sure that I replicate my victory in January as I'm confident of finishing on top in 2024".

Advertisment

However, it will not be an easy task for both runners to wrest their titles again in 2024. As many as six more men and two more women runners, who had personal bests superior to the current Mumbai course records have entered the fray to challenge the reigning champions.

The USD 405,000 prize money event will witness some of the finest athletes take centre-stage at the Tata Mumbai Marathon.

With equal prize money for men and women winners, the first three in each race stand to win USD 50,000, USD 25,000 and USD 10,000 respectively.

Advertisment

The USD 15,000 bonus also awaits those who break the existing event records.

Ethiopian Kinde Atanw (30), who is credited with a PB of 2:03:51 -- that he achieved while winning the Valencia Marathon in 2019 -- will be the leading name among the men.

Incidentally, Atanw finished third during the World 10K in Bengaluru way back in 2014 on his previous appearance in India.

Lelisa Desisa, the 2019 World Champion, together with four fellow Ethiopian runners and Eritrean Merhawi Kesete will give Hayle Lemi a run for his money this time.

The women's line-up includes two Ethiopians and one Kenyan runner to make it tough for Anchialem in the upcoming race in Mumbai. Country-mates Tadelech Bekele, the 2018 London Marathon podium finisher, and Sofia Assefa, the 2012 London Olympics steeplechase silver medallist who clocked an impressive 2:23:33 on her marathon debut in Amsterdam this October, will be the main challenge to the defending champion.