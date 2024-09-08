Defending champions India beat China 3-0 in Asian Champions Trophy opener

Hulunbuir (China), Sep 7 (PTI) The Indian men's hockey team launched its title defence with a commanding 3-0 win over hosts China in the Asian Champions Trophy here on Sunday.

Sukhjeet Singh (14th minute), Uttam, Singh (27th) and Abhishek (32nd) were the goal-scorer for India, while China drew a blank.

Coming into the tournament after securing a second successive bronze at the Olympics, India looked the more enterprising side as they grabbed the opportunities up front and was rock solid in defence to emerge winners.

Sukhjeet put India ahead at the stroke of the first quarter before Uttam Singh doubled the lead just three minutes before the end of the second quarter as India went 2-0 up at the half time.

Just two minutes after resumption, Abhishek found the back of the net with a spectacular reverse hit.

India will play Japan in their second pool one match on Monday.

Last year, India won the tournament at home, making them the only team to bag four titles in the history of the event.

In other matches, Malaysia held Pakistan 2-2 in a high-voltage contest, while Japan and Korea engaged in a goal-fest before settling for a 5-5 draw.