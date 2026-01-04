Defending champions Shrachi Bengal Tigers begin men’s HIL campaign with 3-1 win over JSW Soorma

Chennai, Jan 4 (PTI) Defending champions Shrachi Bengal Tigers opened their men’s Hockey India League (HIL) campaign with a confident 3-1 victory over JSW Soorma Club here on Friday.

For the Tigers, Sukhjeet Singh (33th minute), Abhishek (45th) and Gursewak Singh (60th) netted the goals while Prabhjot Singh (54th) pulled one back for Soorma.

The opening quarter was evenly balanced with both teams looking to settle into the contest. Soorma tried to stretch the Tigers’ defence by switching play and using long passes. The Tigers, on the other hand, relied on quick counter-attacks and aerial balls into the circle.

Despite a few promising moves from Nicolas Poncelet and Tommy Willems, neither side could create a clear-cut chance in the first 15 minutes.

The Tigers grew stronger in the second quarter and began to control possession.

Abhishek was lively upfront and won multiple penalty corners, but Soorma goalkeeper Vincent Vanasch kept trouble at bay with several sharp saves, including a crucial double save late in the half. The two teams went into the break with the score still level.

The Tigers finally broke the deadlock early in the third quarter when Tom Grambusch’s penalty-corner flick was deftly deflected into the goal by Sukhjeet Singh in the 33rd minute.

The Tigers continued to press and doubled their lead later in the quarter when Abhishek showed great composure, holding off the defender before firing a powerful reverse-stick shot past Vanasch from a tight angle.

Soorma showed intent in the final quarter and they were rewarded when Prabhjot finished off a neat passing move in the 54th minute to reduce the deficit.

However, as Soorma pushed forward and took off their goalkeeper in the closing moments, the Tigers struck again. Abhishek stole possession and set up Gursewak, who scored into an empty net in the final minute to seal the win.

Sukhjeet was named Player of the Match for his influential performance as the Tigers began their title defence on a positive note. PTI PDS PDS DDV