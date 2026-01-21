Defending champions West Bengal beat Nagaland 4-0 in Santosh Trophy

Dhakuakhana (Assam), Jan 21 (PTI) Defending champions West Bengal began their campaign in the final round of the National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy with a 4-0 drubbing of Nagaland here on Wednesday.

Robi Hansda put the 33-time Bengal in front in the second minute. Sayan Banerjee made it 2-0 in the 32nd minute before Akash Hemram (49th) and Aqib Nawad (90th) completed the tally for the Bengal side in the Group A match.

Juweel Ahmed Mazumdar sent a corner from the left into the box, and Robi Hansda, last season’s top scorer, angled his firm header into the centre of the goal in the very second minute.

Thereafter, West Bengal’s winger Akash Hemram swung one to the far post, and Sayan Banerjee rose to bury his header in.

Nagaland almost pulled one back as Laiwang Bohham sent Manton Wangshu away on the left. Manton advanced deeper and let fly a crisp right-footer. But West Bengal goalkeeper Somnath Dutta blocked it. As it rolled into the box, Ghuqhe Chishi blasted it over the bar.

After the change of ends, Bengal struck two more as Robi Hansda sent Akash Hemram away on the right. The winger sprinted in and placed it into the far post.

Aqib Nawab then ran in as an interception by Ato Chophi resulted in a return pass, and the West Bengal substitute rolled it into the net from close range, just minutes before the final whistle.

In other Group A matches, Rajasthan beat Uttarakhand 3-2 in Dhakuakhana while two-time finalists Tamil Nadu edged past hosts Assam 1-0 at Silapathar Football Stadium. PTI PDS PDS ATK