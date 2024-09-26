Deflated Shakib calls it quits from T20Is, says India game might be last Test, CT his final ODI outing

Kanpur, Sep 26 (PTI) Accused of murder in his country, star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan laid out his retirement plans on Thursday, declaring that he is done with T20Is, will wind up his ODI career in next year's Champions Trophy and is ready to say goodbye to Tests here against India.

The 37-year-old, one of the biggest stars to emerge from Bangladesh, was addressing the media on the eve of the second and final Test against Rohit Sharma's men that could well be his international swansong in the format if a proposed home series against South Africa does not work out.

He is hoping to be picked for the two-Test affair next month and wind it up in Mirpur, where the second game could be held in the second half.

"It has been tough for me. Only Allah knows how I am focused on the game. Even I don't know," admitted the Bangladesh great, who featured in 129 T20Is for his country and will continue to play in franchise leagues.

"I have played my last T20 match in T20 World Cup. We have discussed this with the selectors. Looking at the 2026 World Cup, this is the right time for me to move out. Hopefully, BCB will find some great players and we will perform well," said the spinner.

Shakib has played 70 Tests, scoring 4600 runs and taking 242 wickets.

"I have expressed my desire to play my last Test in Mirpur to BCB. They agreed with me. They are trying to organise everything so that I can go to Bangladesh. If that won't happen, the match against India in Kanpur would be my last in Test cricket," he added.

Shakib was named as an accused in a murder case back home during the political unrest that led to the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He was a member of Parliament from her party, the Awami League and he has been avoiding going back to Bangladesh to steer clear of the legal proceedings that await him.

The case against him pertains to the death of a garment worker, Mohammed Rubel, whose father, Rafiqul Islam, filed the complaint on August 7. Shakib indicated that he may not travel back home after the current series in India.

"Going back to Bangladesh is not a problem but leaving is. My close friends and family members have concerns (about my safety), I hope things are better, well and there should be is a solution to it." In January, Shakib had won an uncontested election. But the Hasina government was overthrown following a student protest over quotas in jobs.

"I have eight games to go in ODIs, and the Champions Trophy will be my last," he announced.

Shakib admitted that life hasn't been easy in the past few months and reiterated that allegations against him are not true.

"You all know what type of case it is or where I was and what I was doing at that time. I don't want to talk much about it," he said, maintaining his innocence.

"I will be glad to see evidence of it. People can do these things, but if it was done properly. It would have been better for me. False allegations are not really giving our country a great outlook. It is not very appropriate," added the player, who was reportedly not in the country when the alleged crime took place.

Shakib was, however, content with his his cricketing journey panned out.

"I don't have any regrets in my life. I have enjoyed my cricket career. I think it is the right time for me and Bangladesh cricket. The board president and selectors feel that it is the right time too.

"I have always focused on how I can contribute to the team. Whether batting, bowling, fielding or using my brain," he said.