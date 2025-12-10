Delhi Aces, Mumbai Eagles record wins in Tennis Premier League

Ahmedabad, Dec 10 (PTI) GS Delhi Aces and Yash Mumbai Eagles recorded wins over Chennai Smashers and SG Pipers Bengaluru in their respective clashes of the Tennis Premier League, here on Wednesday.

In the contest between Delhi and Chennai, Sofia Costoulas got the better of Irina Bara and in a women’s singles match. The 20-year-old Belgian Costoulas controlled the rallies from the baseline and showcased a powerful backhand to help Delhi start with a 17–8 win.

Costoulas then teamed up with Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan to extend her winning run with a hard-fought 16–9 victory against Bara and Rithvik Bollipalli in the mixed doubles.

In men’s singles category, Billy Harris lost to Dalibor Svrcina in a tightly contested encounter with the latter winning it for Chennai Smashers with a narrow 13–12 win.

With overall points tallied, the Delhi pairing of Harris and Nedunchezhiyan in the men’s doubles category secured the tie 56-44.

In another match, Yash Mumbai Eagles emerged winner with a margin of 51-49 against SG Pipers Bengaluru.

In women’s singles, Riya Bhatia delivered a commanding performance to hand the Mumbai an early advantage with a 17–8 win against Shrivalli Bhamidipaty.

She then partnered Niki Poonacha in mixed doubles to face the Bhamidipaty and Rohan Bopanna. The Bengaluru duo continued their unbeaten run, securing a 14–11 victory.

In the men’s singles, Ramkumar Ramanathan faced Damir Dzumhur and got the better of the world No 57 by a margin of 15-10.

Ramanathan and Bopanna then paired up to edge out Poonacha and Dzumhur, with Mumbai Eagles pair edging out a tight 13–12 win.