Delhi Aces seal semifinal berth in TPL

Ahmedabad, Dec 13 (PTI) Table-toppers GS Delhi Aces continued their dominating run, defeating Gujarat Panthers 62-38 to seal a semifinal berth while Rajasthan Rangers stayed in the hunt beating Chennai Smashers, in the Tennis Premier League here on Saturday.

Delhi Aces' Sofia Costoulas beat Nuria Brancaccio 18-7 in the women's singles and then teamed up with Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan to win 15-10 against Nuria Brancaccio and Anirudh Chandrasekar in the mixed doubles.

Billy Harris secured a narrow 13-12 win against world No. 42 Alexandre Müller in the men's singles before Billy Harris and Nedunchezhiyan completed the rout with a 16-9 victory against Alexandre Muller and Anirudh Chandrasekar.

Rajasthan Rangers' Ekaterina Kazionova defeated Irina Bara in the women's singles 13-12 to set the tone. The mixed doubles pair of Ekaterina and Dhakshineswar Suresh then registered a 14-11 win against Irina and Rithvik Bollipalli.

World No. 26 Luciano Darderi cruised to a 15-10 victory against Dalibor Svrcina in the men's singles. Although Dalibor and Bollipalli managed a 14-11 win against Luciano Darderi and Dhakshineswar Suresh, the Rangers prevailed 53-47 in the match-up. PTI AM AM PDS PDS