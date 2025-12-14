Delhi Aces to take on Mumbai Eagles in TPL final

Ahmedabad, Dec 14 (PTI) GS Delhi Aces routed Rajasthan Rangers 51-28 to set up a title clash with Yash Mumbai Eagles, who overcame SG Pipers Bengaluru in the other semifinal, in the Tennis Premier League Season 7 here on Sunday.

Young Sofia Costoulas gave Delhi Aces a dream start, defeating Ekaterina Kazionova 19-6 in the women's singles.

In the mixed doubles, Costoulas, partnering Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, lost to the Rangers duo of Kazionova and Dhakshineswar Suresh 12-13 to level the scoreline.

The men's singles proved decisive with Billy Harris defeating world No. 26 Luciano Darderi 17-8. The men's doubles saw Nedunchezhiyan and Harris secure a 3-1 win against Dhakshineswar and Luciano Darderi.

The second semifinal saw Yash Mumbai Eagles overcome a fighting SG Pipers Bengaluru. The tie opened with Mumbai Eagles' Riya Bhatia defeating Shrivalli Bhamidipaty 13–12 in the women's singles.

In the mixed doubles, SG Pipers Bengaluru's Bhamidipaty paired with Rohan Bopanna to beat Riya Bhatia and Niki Poonacha 13–12, keeping the semifinal finely balanced.

The men's singles saw SG Pipers' Ramkumar Ramanathan lose to world No. 57 Damir Dzumhur 11-14.

In the men's doubles, Ramanathan and Bopanna of SG Pipers claimed a tight 13-12 win against Niki Poonacha and Damir Dzumhur, but despite the late push, it was Yash Mumbai Eagles who finished ahead on aggregate 51-49 to enter the final. PTI AM AM PDS PDS