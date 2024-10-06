Delhi, Bengal win final round matches but fail to reach quarters

Ranchi, Oct 6 (PTI) Delhi and Bengal secured inconsequential wins in their respective final group league matches at the 14th Junior Women National Hockey Championships on Sunday which were not enough to earn them quarterfinal spots.

The quarterfinal lineup is set with Madhya Pradesh facing Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand taking on Maharashtra , Haryana clashing with Punjab, and Chhattisgarh going up against Odisha on Monday.

Delhi edged out Puducherry 2-1, with goals from Pooja (34th minute) and Anshika (60'), while Riya (58') netted a consolation goal for the losing side in a Pool D clash.

In a Pool E match, Bengal dominated Bihar 9-1.

Horo Selestina (18’, 24’, 36’, 42’) was the standout performer, scoring four goals.

Z Laldintluangi (40’, 52’) added a brace, while captain Subila Tirkey (15’), Ekka Jamuna (38’), and Shivani Kumari (50’) each contributed a goal.

Fensi Khatun (25') scored the lone goal for Bihar.