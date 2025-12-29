Delhi boy Jagreet Misra wins FIDE Rapid Rating event

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Delhi chess prodigy Jagreet Misra racked up an impressive 8.5 points in nine rounds to win the inaugural ChessVeda FIDE Rapid Rating Tournament in Greater Noida.

The 13-year-old's performance earned him 90 rating points, highlighting his tactical sharpness and competitive maturity as he remained unbeaten in the tournament.

The Mount Carmel School student received a cash prize of Rs 25,000 for the win.

The tournament saw participation from 592 Indian and foreign players, including International Masters, FIDE Masters, and Candidate Masters.

Jagreet had recently defeated a Grandmaster Blagojevic Dragisa (ELO 2446) from Montenegro.