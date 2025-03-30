IPL2025: Delhi Capitals bowl out Sunrisers Hyderabad for 163

Visakhapatnam: Mitchell Starc grabbed 5 for 35 while Kuldeep Yadav continued his good work with 3/22 as Delhi Capitals shot out Sunrisers Hyderabad for 163 in 18.4 overs in the IPL here on Sunday.

Unheralded Aniket Verma scored a superb 74 off 41 balls as he and Heinrich Klaasen (32 off 19) counter-attacked after an early collapse but Starc took two wickets in three balls in the 19th over to clean the tail. SRH had won the toss and opted to bat.

Brief Scores Sunrisers Hyderabad 163; 18.4 overs (Aniket Verma 74, Heinrich Klaasen 32; Mitchell Starc 5/35, Kuldeep Yadav 3/22) vs Delhi Capitals.