Delhi Capitals bowl Royal Challengers Bengaluru out for 109

Vadodara, Jan 24 (PTI) Delhi Capitals produced a disciplined bowling show to bowl table-toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru out for 109 in their Women’s Premier League match here on Saturday.

Sent in to bat, captain Smriti Mandhana top-scored for RCB with a 34-ball 38 with the help of six fours and one six, but all her other teammates struggled.

Radha Yadav was the next highest scorer with 17-ball 18 as eight batters fell for single-digit scores with the DC bowlers stifling them all through.

The opening stand between Mandhana and Grace Harris (9) yielded 36 runs and that was the highest partnership for RCB, who suffered a batting collapse. They slumped to 78 for 5 in the 14th over before getting shot out in 20 overs.

For DC, Nandani Sharma (3/26) took three wickets while Marizanne Kapp (2/17), Minnu Mani (2/18) and Chinelle Henry (2/22) got two wickets apiece. Shree Charani took one wicket.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 109 all out in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 38; Nandini Sharma 3/26). PTI PDS PDS DDV