Delhi Capitals crush UP Warriorz by 9 wickets in WPL

Bengaluru, Feb 26 (PTI) Delhi Capitals crushed UP Warriorz by nine wickets in a one-sided Women's Premier League match here on Monday.

After restricting UP Warriorz to a mere 119 for nine in the first half, Meg Lanning (51) and Shafali Verma (64 not out) knocked off the target without any hassle.

Chasing 120, Delhi Capitals scored 123 for one in 14.3 overs.

Delhi Capitals won the game with 5.3 overs to spare and moved to the second position in the five-team points table.

Earlier, Radha Yadav returned 4-0-20-4 after Marizanne Kapp (4-1-5-3) blew away UP Warriorz's top order.

Shweta Sehrawat waged a lone battle of sorts scoring 45 from 42 balls with five fours and a six.

For Delhi, Arundhati Reddy and Annabel Sutherland chipped in one wicket apiece.

Brief scores: UP Warriorz 119/9 in 20 overs (Shweta Sehrawat 45; Marizanne Kapp 3/5, Radha Yadav 4/20) lost to Delhi Capitals 123/1 in 14.3 overs (Meg Lanning 51, Shafali Verma 64*; Sophie Ecclestone 1/ 31) by 9 wickets. PTI DDV AH AH