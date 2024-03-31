Delhi Capitals defeat Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs

Visakhapatnam, Mar 31 (PTI) Delhi Capitals defeated defending champions Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs to register their first victory in IPL 2024 here on Sunday.

Advertisment

Chasing a 192-run target, CSK were rattled by pacers Khaleel Ahmed (2/21) and Mukesh Kumar (3/21), and ended up at 171 for six.

Ajinkya Rahane (45, 30b), Daryl Mitchell (34, 26b) and MS Dhoni (37 not out, 16b) tried their best but DC bowlers were on the money this night.

Earlier, strong fifties by captain Rishabh Pant and veteran opener David Warner led Delhi Capitals to 191 for five.

Advertisment

Pant (51, 32 balls) and Warner (52, 35 balls) found good support from opener Prithvi Shaw (43, 27 balls).

It was Pant's first fifty in this IPL.

Pacer Matheesha Pathirana (3/31) was the most successful bowler for CSK.

DC missed the services of left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav because of a niggle.

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals: 191 for 5 in 20 overs (David Warner 52, Rishabh Pant 52, Prithvi Shaw 43; Matheesha Pathirana 3/31) beat Chennai Super Kings: 171/6 in 20 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 45, Daryl Mitchell 34, MS Dhoni 37 not out; Khaleel Ahmed 2/21, Mukesh Kumar 3/21) by 20 runs. PTI UNG ATK ATK