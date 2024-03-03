Delhi Capitals defeat Gujarat Giants by 25 runs

Bengaluru, Mar 3 (PTI) Spinners Jess Jonassen and Radha Yadav complemented skipper Meg Lanning's fifty as Delhi Capitals registered a 25-run win over Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League here on Sunday.

Invited to bat, Lanning (55) scored a measured half-century to take her side to 163 for 8.

Left-arm spinners Jonassen (3/22) and Radha (3/20) then worked in tandem, sharing six wickets between them to restrict Gujarat Giants to 138 for 8.

With this win, their third on their trot, the Capitals have moved to the top of the table with six points.

Ashleigh Gardner was the top-scorer for wooden spooners Gujarat Giants, who are winless this season.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals: 163 for 8 in 20 overs (Meg Lanning 55, Alice Capsey 27; Meghana Singh 4/37) Gujarat Giants: 138 for 8 in 20 overs ( Ashleigh Gardner 40; Jess Jonassen 3/22 Radha Yadav 3/20) PTI APA UNG