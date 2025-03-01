Delhi Capitals elect to field against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in WPL tie

Bengaluru, Mar 1 (PTI) Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to field against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their Women’s Premier League contest here on Saturday.

While Delhi Capitals are coming off a nine-wicket hammering of Mumbai Indians in their last game, RCB are in a spot of bother with three consecutive defeats in the competition.

Teams: RCB: Smriti Mandhana (c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Raghvi Bist, Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Ekta Bisht.

DC: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce (wk), Niki Prasad, Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani, Nallapureddy Charani.