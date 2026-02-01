Delhi Capitals elect to field against UP Warriorz in must-win WPL tie

Vadodara, Feb 1 (PTI) Delhi Capitals’ skipper Jemimah Rodrigues won the toss and elected to field in their Women’s Premier League match against UP Warriorz here on Sunday.

A win over UPW will be enough for the Capitals to become the third and final team in WPL playoffs this year.

UP Warriorz, who are placed at the bottom of the five-team points table, are all but out of the race as they need a miracle to stay alive in the tournament.

Teams: Delhi Capitals: Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma.

UP Warriorz: Meg Lanning (c), Simran Shaikh, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Shipra Giri (wk), Deandra Dottin, Charli Knott, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud. PTI DDV ATK